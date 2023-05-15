Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in red

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open marginally lower on amid a slide in global equities on worries of an economic slowdown in the US. Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues to track for today's trading session

Indian shares are set to open marginally lower on May 15, amid a slide in global equities on worries of an economic slowdown in the US, while cooling domestic retail inflation offset much of the weakness in sentiment.

What disappointed the street on Friday globally is that the consumer sentiment in the United States fell sharply to a six month low of 57.7 in the month of May against 63.5 in April. It's a very sharp decline of more than 500 basis points on a month to month basis and well below street estimates of 63 that could be one factor.

Another one is that the Congress swept the Karnataka elections. It was expected to be a close tie but the extent of the defeat for the BJP has taken the market by a bit of a surprise.

Meanwhile, on Friday, you know, banks powered through with the Nifty 50 bank index just about a percent away from all-time high level.

Also, CPI inflation is also a positive number at 4.7 percent in the month of April to the lowest in the last 18 months.

Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more cues and news to track in today’s trade