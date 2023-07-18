Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher today

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the green today, tracking global market cues. ICICI Prudential, L&T Tech, IndusInd Bank and Polycab will be reporting their quarterly earnings today. Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session:

The GIFT Nifty is suggesting a higher start to today’s trading session. The momentum has firmly been in the hands of the bulls. Yesterday, both the Nifty and Sensex scaled another record high session.

New day, new records. Yesterday, 19,700 was taken out with ease in the last one hour of trade. Meanwhile, flows appear to be fairly muted. The FIIs bought Rs 73 crore, while the DIIs net bought Rs 64 crore.

In the first half of the trading session on Monday, IT was dominating – Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL – these were stocks at the high point of the day. In the second half of the trading session, profit booking set in in frontline IT names – Infosys and TCS.

HDFC Bank reported a steady set of numbers. The stock has been an underperformer as versus private sector banks over the last three years. And the stock took off. It powered. Even in the other names – SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank – also did quite well by the close of trade.

Consequently, the markets conquered the 19700 mark. Today you have got the Fin Nifty expiry and important numbers from ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, L&T Tech, IndusInd Bank and Polycab.

A word in the global market is slightly higher. The Dow Jones was up 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 adding 4.5 percent, the Nasdaq gaining close to a percent. But it’s a big week of earnings even in the United States. Tesla, Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

In terms of individual stocks that you should keep on your radar, there are three IT stocks. One of them is Infosys, which has announced that they have entered into an agreement with an existing client to provide AI and automation-led development, modernisation and maintenance. The total client target spend over the next five years is estimated to be $2 billion.

LTIMindtree came out with its first quarter numbers, soft. The constant currency revenue growth is just up 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, lower than expectations.

Tata Elexi’s growth has slowed down, with constant currency revenue growth at 1.2 percent, its margin are down around 20 bps quarter-on-quarter, but 300 basis points from last year. There has been a slowdown in transportation, one of its key verticals, which witnessed a softer growth.

There is a big deal taking place in the mattress space. Sheela Foam has approved the acquisition of Kurlon. It will be acquiring a near 95 percent stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,150 crore.

Amara Raja is going to see a very large block deal today. Claros ARBL will be looking to exit their entire 14 percent stake, with a floor price set at Rs 51 per share at a 5 percent discount to where the stock closed yesterday.

Federal Bank should be on your radar because its subsidiary FedFina has finally announced that it will filing their DRHP for an IPO.

Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session