MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 to open sharply lower today after Fed rate hike

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply lower on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, as investors digested another supersized rate hike by the Fed and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 163 points or 0.9 percent to 17,553 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.

