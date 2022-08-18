MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, a day after Dalal Street scaled yet another four-month closing highs, amid weakness across global markets.Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 53.5 points or 0.3 percent to 17,914.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.

Minutes of the Fed's latest policy review showing officials may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September lent some support to global equities.

