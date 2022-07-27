MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open marginally lower today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 29.5 points or 0.2 percent to 16,450. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance to report their numbers later in the day. Globally, caution persisted in the equity markets after the FOMC began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

