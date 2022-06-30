Cross
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Thursday, amid a largely negative trend across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Thursday, amid a largely negative trend across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 50.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,715.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
