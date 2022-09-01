MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,427.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates by major central banks.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,427.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.

Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates by major central banks.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.