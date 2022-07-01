MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start today — SGX Nifty futures flat

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session flat, shrugging off weakness across global markets amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were nearly unchanged ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

