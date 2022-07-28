MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank may have to slow down on increases. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 118 points or 0.7 percent to 16,801.5. Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative (futures and options) contracts due by the end of the session.

