    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank may have to slow down on increases. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 118 points or 0.7 percent to 16,801.5. Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative (futures and options) contracts due by the end of the session.

    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

