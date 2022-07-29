MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the last trading session of the week sharply higher tracking gains across global markets, after a dovish remark from the Fed Chair eased concerns about steep hikes in interest rates going forward. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped 211.5 points or 1.2 percent to touch 17,158.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

