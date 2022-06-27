Homemarket news

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to enter F&O expiry week with a gap-up opening

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to enter F&O expiry week with a gap-up opening

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week higher tracking a rebound across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 183 points or 1.2 percent to 15,884, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week higher tracking a rebound across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 183 points or 1.2 percent to 15,884, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Dollar shelters under recession clouds as investors put safety first

Next Article

Oil slides over $1 as G7 debate Iran nuclear deal, Russia