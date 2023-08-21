Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: GIFT Nifty indicates a muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50

Marketbuzz Podcast: Last week, the Nifty lost about 0.6-0.7 percent close for the week, which we've been broadly consolidating. GIFT Nifty today is suggesting a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices. Tune in to the podcast for more

Last week as well, the Nifty lost about 0.6-0.7 percent close for the week, which we've been broadly consolidating.

There are a few important levels to track. All the way down, it will be the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which stands at 19,265. On the way up, the recent swing high of 19,482. Broadly, these would be two important markers that we will be tracking.

From our all-time high levels, the Nifty lost about 3.4 percent, while the Sensex was down 3.9 percent last week.

Last week, the US markets ended with considerable weakness — 2-2.5 percent gone on the key indices. The S&P 500 noted its third-straight week of losses.

The focus will now be on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 25.

The flows on Friday were fairly mixed. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 266 crore, while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 340 crore.

The key stocks to watch today are Jio Financial Serices, which is going to list on the stock exchanges at 10am. The price discovery pegged the price at Rs 261 per share. But the actual listing and the kind of demand we will know at 10am. On August 23, it also gets added to the MSCI index.

Titan is the other stock to watch. They will be acquiring an additional 27.2 percent stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore. Titan alread had a 71.1 percent stake. So, with this additional 27.2 percent stake, Titan's stake in CaratLane will now be 98.28 percent. And the deal values CaratLane at Rs 17,000 crore.

Gujarat Gas has hiked its industrial gas prices by around 6 percent. This is the first price hike after five consecutive price cuts by it in 2023.

KEC International has won new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore. Vodafone Idea had a contract with Tanla Platforms for the SMS — application to payer. This contract expires on November 2023. Vodafone Idea has indicated that they will not be renewing the contract. So there is going to be a loss of revenue to Tanla Platforms and this contract instead has been awarded to Route Mobile.

