MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to rally; Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus

Indian shares are set to rally on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced corporate tax rates for domestic companies and new manufacturing companies.

On the global markets' front, Asian shares also advanced following progress on US-China trade negotiations after the two sides said talks were productive and constructive.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 1,921 points higher at 38,015, while the broader Nifty50 index added 569 points to end the day at 11,274.

At 8:16 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 151 points, or 1.33 percent, higher at 11,491, pointing to a strong opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks To Watch: Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus. Click here to know more 

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

