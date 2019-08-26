Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel Dâ€™Souza: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; InterGlobe Aviation, Alkem Laboratories, Adani Ports in focus

Indian shares are set for a strong start on Monday following the key announcements made by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive the economy and encourage investment, including a rollback of the FPI tax surcharge and capital infusion in PSU banks. However, a broader selloff in global markets likely to cap gains.

In global markets, Asian shares were in the red after US President Donald Trump announced an additional duty on Chinese goods.

On Friday, Indian benchmark indices Sensex ended 228 points higher at 36,701, while the broader Nifty50 index added 88 points to end the day at 10,829.

At 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 61 points, or 0.56 percent, higher at 10,890.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: InterGlobe Aviation, Alkem Laboratories, Adani Ports in focus. Click here to know more.Â 

