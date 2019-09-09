MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Eveready, Equitas, PNB in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Monday, tracking gains in Asia, as investors pinned expectations on likely stimulus to support growth in the worldâ€™s major economies.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 337 points higher at 36,982, while the broader Nifty50 index added 98 points to end the day at 10,946.

Global markets advanced on China's new stimulus and after Fridayâ€™s soft US jobs report raised expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.25 percent, or 27 points, at 10,986.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

