MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to extend losses; Maruti, PVR, Tata Motors in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to extend losses on Monday after several Budget proposals such as no action on LTCG and hike in customs duty spooked investors. The two indices declined about 2.5 percent on the special trading session on Saturday.

Selloffs in global markets amid fears of coronavirus in China may also weigh on Indian shares. Chinese markets will reopen today following the Lunar New Year break.

At 7.20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 306.50 points, or 2.56 prcent, lower at 11,680.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Among the stocks in news today, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Escorts reported January sales data.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.