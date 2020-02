MarketBuzz Podcast with Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank in focus

Indian shares are likely to extend losses on Wednesday, tracking heavy selloffs in global markets after the US issued a warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic. At 7:22 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 94 points or 0.8 percent lower at 11,724.

Bandhan Bank, which received RBI nod to expand its branch network, and Yes Bank, which was downgraded by Care Ratings, are among the key stocks in focus today.

