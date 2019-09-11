MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; YES Bank, Ashok Leyland, DFM Foods, Zee Entertainment in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, in line with its global peers, as hopes of rate cuts by major central banks and easing US-China tensions provided some relief to investors.

On Monday, Sensex ended 163.68 points higher at 37,145.45, while the broader Nifty50 index added 56.85 points to end the day at 11,003.05.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing U.S.-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings, reported Reuters.

At 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.49 percent, or 54 points, at 11,025, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

