MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; YES Bank, Ashok Leyland, DFM Foods, Zee Entertainment in focus

Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, in line with its global peers, as hopes of rate cuts by major central banks and easing US-China tensions provided some relief to investors.

On Monday, Sensex ended 163.68 points higher at 37,145.45, while the broader Nifty50 index added 56.85 points to end the day at 11,003.05.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing U.S.-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings, reported Reuters.

At 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.49 percent, or 54 points, at 11,025, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Ashok Leyland, DFM Foods, Zee Entertainment in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter