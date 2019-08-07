#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn

MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the central bank is likely to bring down the key repo rate by 25 basis points. Moreover, June quarter earnings and continued selling by FIIs may also weigh on Indian shares.

Asian shares traded marginally higher after China took steps to stabilise yuan.

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed nearly 0.8 percent higher in the previous session led by value buying in financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 277 points higher, or 0.75 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 36,977. The Nifty50 also gained 86 points, or 0.79 percent, to settle at 10,948.

At 7.26 AM, the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, futures traded 55 points, or 0.55 percent, lower at 10,907, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: RIL, Fortis, DHFL, Tata Steel, DMart in focus. Click here to know more. 

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
06 Aug 2019
Reema Tendulkar's market update on August 2: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Jaypee Infratech in focus
05 Aug 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on August 1: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Zee Entertainment, IDBI Bank, Ashok Leyland in focus
02 Aug 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 31: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Coffee Day Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra in focus
01 Aug 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 30: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Strides Pharma in focus
31 Jul 2019
Anisha Jain's market update on July 29: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, Auto stocks, Yes Bank in focus
30 Jul 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to track sharply negative cues, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Berger Paints shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to track sharply negative cues, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Berger Paints shares in focus
06 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start amid weak cues, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Nestle shares in focus
05 Aug 2019
Reema Tendulkar's market update on August 2: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Jaypee Infratech in focus
Reema Tendulkar's market update on August 2: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Jaypee Infratech in focus
02 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter