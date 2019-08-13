MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus

Indian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday over hopes that the government, after Nirmala Sitharamanâ€™s meetings with industry leaders, may announce several measures to ease the liquidity crunch and stimulate growth.
However, selloffs in stocks markets in Asia and the US may cap gains. Global equity markets fell amid escalating US-China trade tensions and a crash in Argentinaâ€™s peso.
On Friday, Indian benchmark indices snapped four-week losing streak to end over 0.5 percent higher for the week amid hopes that the government may roll back the recently imposed surcharge on foreign policy investors (FPIs).
The Sensex settled 254.55 points higher, or 0.68 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,582. The Nifty50 also gained 77 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 11,109.65.
At 7.10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 26 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 11,116, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus. Click here to know more.
