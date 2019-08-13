#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus

Indian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday over hopes that the government, after Nirmala Sitharamanâ€™s meetings with industry leaders, may announce several measures to ease the liquidity crunch and stimulate growth.

However, selloffs in stocks markets in Asia and the US may cap gains. Global equity markets fell amid escalating US-China trade tensions and a crash in Argentinaâ€™s peso.

On Friday, Indian benchmark indices snapped four-week losing streak to end over 0.5 percent higher for the week amid hopes that the government may roll back the recently imposed surcharge on foreign policy investors (FPIs).

The Sensex settled 254.55 points higher, or 0.68 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,582. The Nifty50 also gained 77 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 11,109.65.

At 7.10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 26 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 11,116, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page onÂ CNBCTV18.com.

Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter