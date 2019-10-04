MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for positive start; Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday following gains in global equities and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

The RBI is expected to cut the key repo rate by 25 basis points, according to most economists polled by CNBC-TV18.

The two indices closed lower for the third straight session on Thursday. The Sensex settled 198.54 points lower, or 0.52 percent, at 38,107. The Nifty also slipped nearly 46 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 11,314.

At 7:40 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 25 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 11,384, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

