10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures
Oil prices gain as inventory build eases recession concerns
Rupee, bond prices rise on RBI's surplus transfer decision
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus

Indian shares are set for a mixed start ahead of the expiry of future and derivative contracts and amid muted trades in global markets.

Asian shares eked out meager gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief for investors after an overnight US selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy are likely to keep a lid on sentiment.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher for the third straight session led by auto and banking stocks, as ebbing global trade war worries and expectations of further stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the central bank boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 147 points higher, or 0.39 percent up, at 37,641. The broader 50-share NSE index also ended higher at 11,115, up 57 points, or 0.52 percent.

At 7.20 AM, the Nifty Futures traded 0.13 percent higher at 11,124.50, indicating a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus. Click here to know more.Â 

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

