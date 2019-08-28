MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are set for a mixed start ahead of the expiry of future and derivative contracts and amid muted trades in global markets.

Asian shares eked out meager gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief for investors after an overnight US selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy are likely to keep a lid on sentiment.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty50 ended higher for the third straight session led by auto and banking stocks, as ebbing global trade war worries and expectations of further stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the central bank boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 147 points higher, or 0.39 percent up, at 37,641. The broader 50-share NSE index also ended higher at 11,115, up 57 points, or 0.52 percent.

At 7.20 AM, the Nifty Futures traded 0.13 percent higher at 11,124.50, indicating a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus. Click here to know more.Â

