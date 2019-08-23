Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks shaky before US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech
Oil prices eke out small gains ahead of US Fed Chair speech
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; Future Retail, RCom, Dabur in focus

Indian benchmark indices the BSE Sensex and NSEâ€™s Nifty 50 are set for a mixed start on Friday amid continued selling pressure over slowing economic growth and cautious trades in global markets.

Asian shares traded flat as investors await future rate cut guidance in a speech by the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Indian shares plunged over 1.5 percent in the previous session in absence of any relief measures from the government.

The Indian rupee also plunged to an over eight-month low. The currency closed 26 paise lower at 71.81 against the US dollar.

At 7.55 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 6 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 10,713, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Future Retail, RCom, Dabur India in focus. Read more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page onÂ CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus
22 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; MRPL, CG Power, DHFL, Vodafone Idea in focus
21 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open positive; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors in focus
20 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Future Retail, Glenmark Pharma, Coal India, Infosys in focus
19 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus
16 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Yes Bank, IndiGo, Infibeam, Jamna Auto in focus
16 Aug 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

The Medicine Box: Wolters Kluwer CEO Shireesh Sahai talks about UpToDate app
The Medicine Box: Wolters Kluwer CEO Shireesh Sahai talks about UpToDate app
22 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Dr Reddyâ€™s Labs, Alembic Pharma, IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus
21 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; MRPL, CG Power, DHFL, Vodafone Idea in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; MRPL, CG Power, DHFL, Vodafone Idea in focus
20 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter