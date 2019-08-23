MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; Future Retail, RCom, Dabur in focus

Indian benchmark indices the BSE Sensex and NSEâ€™s Nifty 50 are set for a mixed start on Friday amid continued selling pressure over slowing economic growth and cautious trades in global markets.

Asian shares traded flat as investors await future rate cut guidance in a speech by the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Indian shares plunged over 1.5 percent in the previous session in absence of any relief measures from the government.

The Indian rupee also plunged to an over eight-month low. The currency closed 26 paise lower at 71.81 against the US dollar.

At 7.55 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 6 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 10,713, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

