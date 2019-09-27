MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Unitech in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with the global markets' which are currently under-pressure after the whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump. The uncertainties on the US-China trade deal remains a big concern for the markets.

On Thursday, after rallying 565 points during the day, the Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 percent, higher at 38,989.74. The broader NSE Nifty soared 133.10 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 11,573.30.

On the global markets' front, sian shares were on course for a second straight week of losses on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-US trade war, reported Reuters.

At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded lower by 31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,599, indicating a slow start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

