MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Unitech in focus

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with the global markets' which are currently under-pressure after the whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump. The uncertainties on the US-China trade deal remains a big concern for the markets.

On Thursday, after rallying 565 points during the day, the Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 percent, higher at 38,989.74. The broader NSE Nifty soared 133.10 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 11,573.30.

On the global markets' front, sian shares were on course for a second straight week of losses on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-US trade war, reported Reuters.

At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded lower by 31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,599, indicating a slow start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Unitech in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open marginally higher; Axis Bank, Sterlite Technologies, GSK Pharma in focus
Indian shares are expected to open marginally higher in line with global markets after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China is likely to happen soon. Rising oil prices and political uncertainties in the US may cap gains. At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 11,499, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
26 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain weak; Morepen Labs, JSW Steel, Kaveri Seed in focus
The Indian market is likely to remain weak, tracking global shares, which were trading lower after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, raising the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. At 7:37 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.26 percent or 30 points lower at 11,602, indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty.
25 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for a strong start; Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a strong start on Tuesday as investors cheer the government’s proposal to cut corporate tax rates to boost the economy. The two indices surged over 8 percent in the last two sessions. Stocks To Watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank in focus
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty set to rally; Petronet LNG, Reliance Capital, Cipla, Biocon in focus
24 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Axis Bank, PNB in focus
23 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus
20 Sep 2019
