MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance in focus

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Friday, taking cues from Asia, on signs of easing US-China trade tensions and firm US economic data.

In global markets, Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday while safe havens such as government bonds and the yen were sold amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and as firm U.S. economic data bolstered risk appetites.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex failed to sustain the momentum and gave up all gains to end 80.32 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 36,644.42.Â  The broader Nifty, on the other hand, ended 3.25 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 10,847.90.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.37 percent, or 40.50 points, at 10,903, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

