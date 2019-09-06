MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Friday, taking cues from Asia, on signs of easing US-China trade tensions and firm US economic data.

In global markets, Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday while safe havens such as government bonds and the yen were sold amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and as firm U.S. economic data bolstered risk appetites.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex failed to sustain the momentum and gave up all gains to end 80.32 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 36,644.42.Â The broader Nifty, on the other hand, ended 3.25 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 10,847.90.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.37 percent, or 40.50 points, at 10,903, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

