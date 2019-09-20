#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on RBI rate cut hopes
Asian shares gain on economy hopes, oil edges up on Mideast tensions
Oil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.34 against USD
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Axis Bank, PNB in focus

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Friday after Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said there is room for more rate cuts. Moreover, hopes of a GST rate cut today to boost the ailing economy also support the shares.

On the global markets front, Asian share prices inched higher on Friday as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration while crude oil prices climbed on concerns that last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities still pose supply risks.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 470.41 points lower at 36,093.47, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 135.85Â  points to end the day at 10,704.80.

At 7:56 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded higher by 0.20 percent, or 21 points, at 10,725.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce in focus. Click here to know more

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus
19 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, DHFL in focus
18 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty poised for subdued opening; TCS, Kaveri Seeds, Piramal Enterprises in focus
17 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to extend gains; Titan, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI, Torrent Pharma in focus
22 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; YES Bank, Ashok Leyland, DFM Foods, Zee Entertainment in focus
17 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Eveready, Equitas, PNB in focus
12 Sep 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Communications, NALCO, Central Bank in focus
19 Sep 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, DHFL in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Coffee Day Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, DHFL in focus
18 Sep 2019
Money Money Money Podcast: Spotlight on hybrid funds
Money Money Money Podcast: Spotlight on hybrid funds
17 Sep 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter