MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: SGX Nifty futures jump tracking global markets ahead of US jobs data

16,804.5 in early hours on Friday, suggesting a gap-opening ahead on Dalal Street. Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on the last trading session of the week, tracking strength across global markets amid optimism on economic growth. SGX Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 194.5 points or 1.2 percent to

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.