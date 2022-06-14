MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: SGX Nifty futures indicate gap-down opening on Dalal Street as inflation continues to fuel global sell-off

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Tuesday, in more pain for investors from 11-month lows. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 163.5 points or one percent to 15,615 early on Tuesday.

There was sustained weakness across global markets amid fears that red-hot inflation in the US might trigger even more aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and hamper economic growth.

