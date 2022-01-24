MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower; Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea in focus

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty50 futures were at 17,531.50, down 130 points, at 7:30 am, hinting at a negative opening for the domestic market. Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, UltraTech Cement, and Axis Bank are among the top stocks to watch out for in trade today.

