MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open marginally higher; Axis Bank, Sterlite Technologies, GSK Pharma in focus

Indian shares are expected to open marginally higher in line with global markets after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China is likely to happen soon. Rising oil prices and political uncertainties in the US may cap gains.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 504 points lower at 38,593, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 148 points to end the day at 11,440.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as hopes that the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed, reported Reuters.

At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 11,499, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

