MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Yes Bank, IndiGo, Infibeam, Jamna Auto in focus

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday following gains in Asian and after reports that the government may announce several market-friendly measures, including withdrawal of a hike in income tax surcharge on FPIs.

Asian shares advanced supported by gains in US stocks and better-than-expected macro-economic data from China.

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSEâ€™s Nifty 50 rose over 1.5 percent in the previous session. The Sensex settled 637 points higher, or 1.74 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,327. The Nifty50 also gained 177 points, or 1.63 percent, to settle at 11,032.

At 7.20 AM, the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, futures traded 0.11 percent up at 11,083, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, IndiGo, Infibeam, Jamna Auto in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

