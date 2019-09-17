MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty poised for subdued opening; TCS, Kaveri Seeds, Piramal Enterprises in focus

Indian shares are poised for a subdued opening on Tuesday, tracking muted Asian markets, as global sentiment remained fragile following the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
Meanwhile globally, oil futures shed some of their massive gains on Tuesday. While equity market losses have not been large, the shaky investor confidence continues to support safe-haven assets, with gold edging higher and Treasury prices rising, reported Reuters.
On Monday, the Sensex ended 262 points lower at 37,123, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 72 points to end the day at 11,003.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.13 percent, or 14.50 points, at 10,990.50, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
