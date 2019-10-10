MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open weak; Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open negative on Thursday following global markets which tumbled over no signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

At 7:04 AM, SGX Nifty was trading at 11,281.50, down 0.50 percent, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Benchmark indices snapped six-day losing streak and surged over 1.60 percent higher respectively on Wednesday.

Stocks in focus: Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma

