MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open weak; Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma in focus

Indian shares are likely to open negative on Thursday following global markets which tumbled over no signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
At 7:04 AM, SGX Nifty was trading at 11,281.50, down 0.50 percent, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Benchmark indices snapped six-day losing streak and surged over 1.60 percent higher respectively on Wednesday.
Stocks in focus: Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma
