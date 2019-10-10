#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open weak; Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma in focus

Indian shares are likely to open negative on Thursday following global markets which tumbled over no signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

At 7:04 AM, SGX Nifty was trading at 11,281.50, down 0.50 percent, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Benchmark indices snapped six-day losing streak and surged over 1.60 percent higher respectively on Wednesday.

Stocks in focus: Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with the global markets'. At 7:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded lower by 31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,599, indicating a slow start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter