MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to extend gains; Titan, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI, Torrent Pharma in focus

Indian shares are likely to extend Wednesdayâ€™s gains today as sentiment remained positive on hopes of fresh initiatives from the government to revive the automobile sector, which is facing its worst crisis in a decade.

Additionally, positive cues from Asia on the back of the diminishing US-China trade tensions and rate cut hopes by major central banks, are likely to support the domestic market.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 125 points higher at 37,271, while the broader Nifty50 index added 33 points to end the day at 11,036.

At 06:52 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded higher by 0.45 percent, or 49.50 points, at 11,086.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

