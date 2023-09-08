Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 to start with minor gains

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely headed for a subdued opening tracking weakness in Asian peers and overnight losses on Wall Street after US jobless claims data renewed worries about interest rates staying higher. Tune in to the podcast for more cues

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to make a subdued opening on September 8, tracking weakness in Asian peers and overnight losses on Wall Street after US jobless claims data renewed worries about interest rates staying higher.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 19,789.50 at 7:48 am.

Asian markets were down this morning while in the overnight session, Wall Street indexes slipped after a drop in weekly US jobless claims suggested interest rates may remain higher for longer.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended gains for the fifth straight session on September 7, recovering nearly 2.5 percent from the near two-month lows hit late August. If the trend holds, the benchmarks are on track for their second straight weekly gain.

