Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to make a soft start in today's session as Asian markets were in the red after Wall Street ends largely unchanged overnight. Tune in to the podcast for more

Despite a good session yesterday in which the Indian markets touched a five-month high, Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on May 9 amid mixed global market cues. The SGX Nifty, at the time of filing, indicated a bit of a soft start.

In terms of the global macros, German industrial production data which sank by the most seen in a year resulting in recession fears rising.

Meanwhile, the US CPI data is due on May 10 for the month of April and the street will be watching that closely to get an assessment on what the Fed's trajectory would be going forward overall.

European markets, however, ended mostly higher overnight while US markets were mixed.

Brent crude rose 2 percent by May 9 morning, which means there was a bit of an up move that took place in Brent crude prices in terms of result reactions.

Meanwhile, Mankind Pharma, which is one of the biggest IPOs in the past one year, will list today.

