Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to start session in green

Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to start today's session in green tracking global cues, while investors await financial results of more companies. Tune in to the podcast for more

Early trends indicate a higher opening for the Sensex and Nifty 50 on May 10 as SGX Nifty was trading at a premium of more than 20 points from Nifty Futures on Tuesday’s close.

Yesterday, the last hour fall led to a close near flatline for the market with Nifty 50 ending below 18,300 and Sensex falling three points to 61,761.

Meanwhile, in the US, inflation data is due today. Overnight, the US markets ended lower on the back of the impasse over the debt ceiling as well as the US CPI data, which continue to remain key concerns.

Asia, this morning, was largely weak. SGX however, indicated a positive start possibly indicating the underlying strength or positive sentiment for our markets.

Brent crude, at the time of recording, was at around $77 per barrel, which was a marginal move since yesterday's trading session.

In terms of result reactions, reactions are expected following the results of Apollo Tyres, Lupin, and Nazara Technologies. Larsen and Toubro, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Escorts Kubota, Bosch, Godrej Consumer are due to report their quarterly earnings today.

The market shall also keep an eye out on the Karnataka assembly elections that are taking place today and the outcome will be announced on May 13.

Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for cues and news to watch out for in trade