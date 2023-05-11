English
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open trading session on a positive note

By CNBCTV18.COM May 11, 2023 8:46 AM IST (Updated)
Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the green as the SGX is currently indicating a bit of a positive start, after the US markets ending mixed with the tech stocks rallying. Tune in to the podcast for more

Markets closed with minor gains amid volatility on Wednesday. Nifty held on to 18,300, and the Sensex rose around 179 points. The bank posted a sharp recovery in the last hour rising nearly 150 odd points.
The US markets are in focus on account of the CPI inflation data as well as the debt ceiling in part. The US April CPI inflation data came in at around 4.9 percent versus estimates of around 5 percent. The US markets ended mixed with the tech stocks rallying. Asian stocks are largely mixed this morning. The China inflation data for April has come at the slowest pace that we've seen in two years.
The SX currently indicating a bit of a positive start. Karnataka exit polls will also be in focus as it is a photo finish which is expected in Karnataka, however, continue to buy in the Indian market showing the underlying conviction. So FII net around 1833 odd in equities. When it comes to quarterly earnings reported on Wednesday, we had a bit of a disappointment which came in for Larson and to as well as doctor Reddy and in terms of results today, we have Asian Paints and Eicher Motors, Dr Lal PathLabs, to name a few, These are a couple of things to watch out for.
Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for more cues and news to watch out for in trade today
