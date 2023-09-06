Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open on a cautious note following mixed global cues. Global cues to look out for is the Brent Crude which has moved up to a 10-month-high this point in time and the Asian market which are largely mixed at this point.

The Indian benchmark indices Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed in the green on September 5 for the third consecutive session. The midcap index ended at a record high.

However overnight, the global queues seemed to be a little bit sluggish and the US markets closed lower.

The implied open for the Gift Nifty is indicating that it is going to be a little bit of a softest start for our markets to watch out for the flow picture because FIIs have net sold in the cash market for the second consecutive trading session.

Overall, the next couple of queues to watch out for would be the G20 summit which is on September 9 and 10.

Additionally, following that, there is the CPI data which will be out from the US as well as India on the September 12 and 13.

Another cue to look out for is the fed meet towards the third week of September.

