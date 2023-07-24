Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, key earnings, US Fed meet in focus

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open lower on July 24, tracking Asian peers, amid caution ahead of key corporate earnings and central bank meetings due later this week. Tune in to the podcast for more cues

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open lower on July 24, tracking Asian peers, amid caution ahead of key corporate earnings and central bank meetings due later this week.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 19,744, as of 8:03 am.

On Friday, it seemed as though earnings set the tone in terms of the markets. The banks and the mid gaps were fairly resilient. Today, it seems as though earning reactions and global cues will be on top of the mind this week.

Today, the markets will react to Reliance Industries’ financial results as per which the consumer-facing business performed well.

Regarding the global cues, in the US markets, the Dow eked out a narrow gain on Friday, the 10th straight positive session.

Several central bank policy meets are also due this week. The US Fed meet is on July 25 and 26 of this week. There is an expectation that this could be the last time that the US Fed could hike rates. The ECB policy is on July 27 and the Bank of Japan will also meet towards the end of this week.

