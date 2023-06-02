Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in green

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start June 2 session on the back of strong global cues. In a big development, US Senate has cleared the debt ceiling bill. Tune in to the podcast for more

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — will start June 2 session on the back of strong global cues. As of 8:20 this morning, SGX Nifty on the Singapore Stock Exchange was up 0.4 percent, indicating a positive start for the domestic market.

On June 1, however, markets closed near the day's low as financial heavyweights underperformed, the Nifty Bank ended with a cut of around a percent against a flat close for the Sensex and the Nifty 50, while the mid gaps relatively outperformed.

The big queue globally is that the US debt ceiling has passed the Senate vote in the US.

Markets are now trading at the highest level that we've seen since August Asia is largely in the green.

Crude is off multi month lows.

Another big queue to watch out for globally would be the US non farm payrolls data. A strong jobs report is likely to fuel expectations of another rate hike by the Fed in June.

Expectations are quite wide for the jobs report this time anywhere between 1.8 percent to 1.95 lakh jobs added in May.

