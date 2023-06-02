English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in green

Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in green

Profile image
By Ekta Batra   Jun 2, 2023 8:43 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start June 2 session on the back of strong global cues. In a big development, US Senate has cleared the debt ceiling bill. Tune in to the podcast for more

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — will start June 2 session on the back of strong global cues. As of 8:20 this morning, SGX Nifty on the Singapore Stock Exchange was up 0.4 percent, indicating a positive start for the domestic market.
On June 1, however, markets closed near the day's low as financial heavyweights underperformed, the Nifty Bank ended with a cut of around a percent against a flat close for the Sensex and the Nifty 50, while the mid gaps relatively outperformed.
The big queue globally is that the US debt ceiling has passed the Senate vote in the US.
Markets are now trading at the highest level that we've seen since August Asia is largely in the green.
Crude is off multi month lows.
Another big queue to watch out for globally would be the US non farm payrolls data. A strong jobs report is likely to fuel expectations of another rate hike by the Fed in June.
Expectations are quite wide for the jobs report this time anywhere between 1.8 percent to 1.95 lakh jobs added in May.
Tune to Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Related Podcast

Recent Podcast

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X