Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher

By Ekta Batra   Aug 4, 2023 8:46 AM IST (Published)
Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open marginally higher, tracking Asian peers on hopes of measures to support economic recovery in China. Tune in to the the podcast for more

Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on August 4, tracking Asian peers on hopes of measures to support economic recovery in China. GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 19,483, as of 8:13 am IST.
Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex slid two percent each over the last two sessions as Fitch's downgrade of the United States' credit rating dampened sentiment.
In terms of the US markets, big tech numbers continued to be in focus. Amazon gained post numbers while Apple lost around two percent.
The big cue today is the US jobs data that is due today. Estimates suggest 200,000 jobs were likely added in July, which would be the smallest rise estimated since December 2020 Asia is currently mixed.
Back home, banks will be in focus. The State Bank of India will release its numbers along with the likes of M&M and Britannia. SBI will probably set the tone for bank numbers due tomorrow.
Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for more cues ahead of today’s session
X