Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open flat

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM Sept 5, 2023 8:57 AM IST (Published)
Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set to open flat on September 5, after logging gains for two sessions, on hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate pause, China's support for its property sector as well as strong domestic macroeconomic data.
India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.01 percent at 19,600 at 7:55 am.
Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index falling 0.84 percent ahead of key macro data from several countries including China. US markets were closed on Monday due to a local holiday.
Brent crude continues to hover at around $88 per barrel.
For the domestic market, Nifty 50 is indicating a slight negative start this morning. Railways and sugar stocks will be in focus.
The G20 meet is on September 9 and 10, which will be a big cue to watch out for through the week. The longer term cue continues to be the US Fed meeting on September 19 and 20.
Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today's session
