Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make muted start amid weak global cues

By Ekta Batra   Sept 7, 2023 8:51 AM IST (Published)
Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set for a muted opening tracking weakness in Asian markets and overnight losses in the US. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are set for a muted opening on September 7, tracking weakness in Asian markets and overnight losses in the US amid rising Treasury yields.
India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was unchanged at 19,625 at 8:01 am.
Asian markets declined this morning, while Wall Street indexes fell after stronger-than-expected US services sector data suggested interest rates will remain higher for longer.
Brent crude prices continue to remain at around 10 month highs, with Brent crude at $90 per barrel.
In the last trading session, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended gains for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, recovering two percent from the near 2-month lows hit late August.
Meanwhile, the markets will also be watching out for the G20 Summit that kicks off over the weekend.
Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session
X