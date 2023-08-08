Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely set for a muted start today

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open today's trading session on a muted start, tracking global market cues. Hindalco, Coal India are expected to deliver their first quarter earnings report today. Tune in to the the podcast for more.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex on Monday, were higher, but the Nifty bank slipped, while the midcap index rose. It was largely a mixed session, but both benchmark indices did build on Friday's gains.

Today, one key factor to watch out for is the foreign institutional investor (FII) flows. FIIs have net sold for eight consecutive sessions since July 27. On Monday, they net sold around Rs 1,893 crore and they have net sold over Rs 10,000 crore in these eight sessions.

Global markets on the other hand are witnessing some recovery. The US markets snapped their four-day losing streak on Monday.

The CPI data on Thursday for July is going to be the next cue to watch out for. CPI inflation is estimated to come in around 3.3 percent.

Asian stocks are mixed in today's trade, ahead of the Chinese trade data. Crude prices have come off, which is a positive for the Indian markets. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a bit of a lower start.

Watch out for the bank Nifty, whether or not it underperform's in today's trading session, the midcaps which have been outperforming a lot, a lot of farmer stocks that will be in focus today due to their earnings and new-age stocks such as PayTm and Zomato, which witnessed a lot of volume and price action yesterday.

Hindalco, Coal India, among others are expected to deliver their quarterly earnings reports today.

The three-day MPC meeting for the RBI policy will kick-off today and the outcome will be known on Thursday.

Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for more cues ahead of today’s session