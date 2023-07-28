Marketbuzz Podcast: The GIFT Nifty is indicating a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50. Bank of India, IOC, M&M Finance, Marico, United Breweries, among others, will be reporting their earnings. Tune in to the podcast for more cues

The markets witnessed a rough ride on the F&O series expiry day on Thursday, however the June expiry itself was a positive close. The Sensex fell around 40-odd points, Nifty 50 corrected over 100-odd points, the Nifty Bank index fell near 1 percent, while the midcap index outperformed and ended in the green.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold a large amount in Thursday's trading session and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought over Rs 2,500-odd crore.

The US markets ended lower. The Dow Jones snapped its 13-day rally. The strong Meta earnings and strong GDP numbers did not seem to enthuse the markets on Thursday.

When it comes to the European markets, the ECB also hiked its rates, joining the US Fed in terms of central bank action this week. Asia is largely weak at the moment, when it comes to hiking rates. The Bank of Japan meet is in focus because there could be a discussion on long-term rates, which will be watched quite closely.

The brent crude is another factor to watch out for. There has been a spike up in brent crude prices. Crude oil prices are now headed for a 5 percent weekly gain.

For the Indian markets, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a weak start. There are many earnings to watch out for as well, especially from the broader markets —Bank of India, IOC, M&M Finance, Marico, United Breweries to name a few. Stock specific action will continue to be in focus and the Bank of Japan meet will be watched quite closely.

