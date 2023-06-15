Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for subdued start after Fed rate pause

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely headed for a subdued start as SGX Nifty indicated this morning after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues ahead of today's session

India’s benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for a subdued start on June 15, as SGX Nifty indicated this morning after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

Also, as expected the Fed did pause but it was a hawkish pause. It seems to be undecided about July but has indicated that there are more hikes ahead. Meanwhile, the US markets are a closed mix.

There are other global queues too to watch out for. For example, China has cut its key policy rates for the first time in 10 months because of the economic data not meeting expectations.

New Zealand, on the other hand, slipped into a technical recession. GDP was down 0.1 percent in the March 2023 quarter and the previous quarter was revised lower as well.

Asian markets were mixed at the time of recording the podcast.

In the domestic market, the Nifty 50 scaled above 18,750 for the second consecutive day.

A couple of key factors to watch out for include the Bank Nifty considering that it underperformed in yesterday's trading session and metal stocks considering China factors.

Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more cues and news ahead of today’s session