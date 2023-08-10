Marketbuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a gap down opening ahead of RBI rate decision

Marketbuzz Podcast: The GIFTY Nifty is indicating a weak start for today's trading session, ahead of the RBI MPC decision. Earnings from Hero MotoCorp, Biocon, Alchem Pharma, Pidilite, are expected today. Tune in to the the podcast for more.

The markets staged a smart recovery in the last hour of trade on Wednesday and the Nifty 50 managed to reclaim 19,600.

The Nifty gained around 61-odd points, the Nifty Bank slipped, but the midcap index gained.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought after nine consecutive sessions of selling, which is definitely a positive. FIIs net bought around Rs 644 crore in the cash market on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold close to around Rs 600-odd crore.

The US markets were definitely weak, so we had the US markets correct. The CPI as well as the initial jobless claims would be two key factors that the Street would be watching out for closely.

Asian stocks are lower ahead of the inflation data. Crude has hit the highest level that we have seen since January 27. So the Street will be waiting by for trends on brent crude.

The GIFT Nifty is implying a weak start to today's trading session. It's definitely going to be the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy where rates are expected to be held steady, but do watch out for the commentary from the RBI governor.

Today is also the weekly options expiry. And earnings from Hero MotoCorp, Biocon, Alchem Pharma, Pidilite, are expected today.

