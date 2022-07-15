MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open with mild gains today amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the trading week higher amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 34 points or 0.2 percent to 15,967.5.Concerns persisted over the prospect of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth. Disappointing earnings from two large banks — JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley — hurt investors' appetite for risk, though dovish remarks from two Fed central bankers lent some support.

